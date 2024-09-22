ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll rises to 30 after methane leak causes explosion at eastern Iran coal mine

Updated - September 22, 2024 12:27 pm IST - TEHRAN, Iran

The report said the deaths happened at a coal mine in Tabas, some 540 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran

A methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens of others, state media reported Sunday (September 22, 2024).

The state-run IRNA news agency offered a new death toll for the disaster at the mine in Tabas, saying at least 30 people had been killed.

The explosion struck a coal mine in Tabas, some 335 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran. It said authorities had sent emergency personnel to the area. Around 70 people had been working there at the time of the blast, which happened late Saturday.

Oil-producing Iran is also rich in a variety of minerals. Iran annually consumes some 3.5 million tons of coal but only extracts about 1.8 million tons from its mines per year. The rest is imported, often consumed in the country’s steel mills.

This is not the first disaster to strike Iran’s mining industry. In 2013, 11 workers were killed in two separate mining incidents. In 2009, 20 workers were killed in several incidents. In 2017, a coal mine explosion killed at least 42 people.

Lax safety standards and inadequate emergency services in mining areas are often blamed for the fatalities.

