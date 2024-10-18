22 injured as bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey on Thursday (October 17, 2024), injuring 22 people on board, the State-run news agency reported.

The crash occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250km (155 miles) southwest of Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“The injured passengers, including one who was in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar,” the agency said.

