ADVERTISEMENT

22 injured as bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey

Updated - October 18, 2024 09:31 am IST - ANKARA

A bus carrying Japanese tourists has crashed into a ditch in Turkey, injuring 22 people on board

AP

This handout photograph taken and released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on October 17, 2024, shows a tour bus that was carrying Japanese tourists onboard after it overturned near Afyonkarahisar western Turkey. | Photo Credit: AFP

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey on Thursday (October 17, 2024), injuring 22 people on board, the State-run news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250km (155 miles) southwest of Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“The injured passengers, including one who was in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar,” the agency said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US