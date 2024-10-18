GIFT a SubscriptionGift
22 injured as bus carrying Japanese tourists crashes in Turkey

A bus carrying Japanese tourists has crashed into a ditch in Turkey, injuring 22 people on board

Updated - October 18, 2024 09:31 am IST - ANKARA

AP
This handout photograph taken and released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on October 17, 2024, shows a tour bus that was carrying Japanese tourists onboard after it overturned near Afyonkarahisar western Turkey.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on October 17, 2024, shows a tour bus that was carrying Japanese tourists onboard after it overturned near Afyonkarahisar western Turkey. | Photo Credit: AFP

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkey on Thursday (October 17, 2024), injuring 22 people on board, the State-run news agency reported.

The crash occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, about 250km (155 miles) southwest of Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“The injured passengers, including one who was in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospitals in Afyonkarahisar,” the agency said.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:30 am IST

