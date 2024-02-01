ADVERTISEMENT

Nine injured in incident involving ‘corrosive substance’ in London

February 01, 2024 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST

Three police officers were also taken to hospital with minor injuries

Reuters

Nine people, including two children, were injured in an incident involving a "corrosive substance" in Clapham, London's Metropolitan police said on January 31.

"Three victims — a woman and her two young children — have been taken to hospital for treatment," the police said in a statement, adding that three other people — all adults — were taken to hospital for injuries sustained.

Three police officers were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, the statement said.

There have been no arrests at this stage, the police said.

