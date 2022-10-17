Several explosions rock Kyiv; attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’, says Ukrainian presidency

A boy plays on ruins of his grandmother’s house, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Several explosions were heard on October 17, 2022 morning in Kyiv, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, AFP journalists said.

Three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts was in the capital's central Shevchenkivsky district.

"All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said on social media.

On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in months.

The attacks killed at least 19 people, injured 105 others and sparked an international outcry.

Moscow carried out further strikes on October 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Putin on Friday had expressed satisfaction and said there was no need for further massive strikes on Ukraine "for now".

Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones': Ukrainian presidency

Kyiv was attacked by "kamikaze drones" early on October 17, 2022, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said after several explosions were heard in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he said on social media.