Several explosions rock Kyiv; attacked by ‘kamikaze drones’, says Ukrainian presidency

On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in months.

AFP Kyiv
October 17, 2022 10:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A boy plays on ruins of his grandmother’s house, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Several explosions were heard on October 17, 2022 morning in Kyiv, exactly a week after Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital, AFP journalists said.

Three blasts occurred between 6:35 am and 6:58 am (0335 GMT and 0358 GMT). Air raid sirens sounded shortly before the first explosion.

Also Read
Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts was in the capital's central Shevchenkivsky district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko said on social media.

On October 10, Russian missiles rained down on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in the biggest wave of strikes in months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The attacks killed at least 19 people, injured 105 others and sparked an international outcry.

Moscow carried out further strikes on October 11, though on a smaller scale, striking energy installations in western Ukraine far from the front.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes were in retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

Putin on Friday had expressed satisfaction and said there was no need for further massive strikes on Ukraine "for now".

Kyiv attacked by 'kamikaze drones': Ukrainian presidency

Kyiv was attacked by "kamikaze drones" early on October 17, 2022, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said after several explosions were heard in the central Shevchenkivsky district of the capital.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he said on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Russia
Ukraine
war
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app