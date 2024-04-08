GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At least 94 people dead in Mozambique ferry sinking, official says

At least 94 people have died and 26 are missing after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mozambique on April 7.

April 08, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - MAPUTO

Reuters

At least 94 people have died and 26 are missing after a ferry capsized off the coast of Mozambique on April 7, Lourenco Machado, an administrator of the country's Maritime Transport Institute, said on state television on April 8.

They were fleeing a cholera outbreak, the British Broadcasting Corp (BBC) said, citing Jaime Neto, secretary of state for the province of Nampula near the incident site.

“Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers, it ended up sinking,” he said, adding that many children were among the dead.

Mr. Neto said investigators were working to find out the cause of the boat disaster, The Guardian reported citing AFP.

Two of the five survivors were receiving medical treatment, the report said.

Government officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The boat was travelling from Lunga in the province to Mozambique island, off the coast of Nampula, the BBC added.

