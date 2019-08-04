International

31 dead, 62 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

Rescuers check the remains of a ferry boat after it capsized due to bad weather in the waters between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces, central Philippines on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019.

Rescuers check the remains of a ferry boat after it capsized due to bad weather in the waters between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces, central Philippines on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Survivors recounted how the sky suddenly turned dark midway on their trip followed by strong winds and rain that battered their ferries.

Rescuers recovered more bodies in rough seas where three ferry boats capsized after being buffeted by fierce winds and waves off two central Philippine provinces, bringing the death toll to 31 with three missing, the coast guard said on Sunday.

Regional police spokesman Joem Javier said the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden wind gusts and powerful waves on Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Sixty-two other passengers and crew were rescued.

A third ferry, which was not carrying any passengers, also capsized in the Iloilo Strait but its four crewmen survived, Mr. Javier said.

Authorities wondered why a third ferry was allowed to sail about three hours after two other ferries overturned almost at the same time at noon in bad weather.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered landslides amid a tropical depression more than 1,000 kilometers off the country’s eastern coast.

Classes and work were suspended in metropolitan Manila on Friday and Saturday amid heavy rains and flooding, which caused intense traffic jams in low-lying areas of the capital.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, making the archipelago that lies on the Pacific typhoon and earthquake belt one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

