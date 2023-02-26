ADVERTISEMENT

At least 30 dead in southern Italy after migrant shipwreck: reports

February 26, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - ROME

The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the boat that carried the migrants, and that about 50 people have been rescued

Reuters

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 30 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy’s Calabria region, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on Sunday.

Some 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, and more were spotted at sea, ANSA said, adding that three others were found in the water.

The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the boat that carried the migrants, and that about 50 people have been rescued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The boat, bringing migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather, Adnkronos said.

The Italian coast guard was not immediately reachable for comment.

More to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US