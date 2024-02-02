GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Several dead as small plane crashes and burns in Florida mobile home park

The plane hit one home and the crash left at least three homes with fire damage, although the fire was quickly doused

February 02, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - CLEARWATER, Fla.

AP
Residents at the Bayside Waters watch EMS personnel respond after a small plane crashed into the mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on February 1, 2024. There are “several fatalities both from the aircraft and within the mobile home,” Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said.

Residents at the Bayside Waters watch EMS personnel respond after a small plane crashed into the mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on February 1, 2024. There are “several fatalities both from the aircraft and within the mobile home,” Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said. | Photo Credit: AFP

A small plane crashed at a Florida mobile home park on February 1, killing several people aboard the plane and in one home, fire officials said.

The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reported trouble shortly before the aircraft went down at about 7 p.m. in the Bayside Waters park in Clearwater, authorities said.

A plume of smoke rises after a small plane crashes in a trailer park in Clearwater, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

A plume of smoke rises after a small plane crashes in a trailer park in Clearwater, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The plane hit one home and the crash left at least three homes with fire damage, although the fire was quickly doused, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said at a news conference.

“The aircraft was found in the one structure,” Mr. Ehler said.

Mr. Ehlers didn't give the exact number of people killed, saying only that several people aboard the plane and in a home died.

Mr. Ehlers said the pilot reported an emergency to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport shortly before the plane went off radar about 3 miles (5 kilometres) north of a runway.

The airport is about 7 miles (11 kilometres) southeast of Clearwater.

Federal investigators would examine the scene, authorities said.

