ADVERTISEMENT

Seven shot in Philadelphia, including 2-year-old and four teens

February 24, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The most seriously wounded victim was a teen listed in critical condition

Reuters

Seven people, including a 2-year-old child and four teenagers, were shot and wounded at a Philadelphia street corner, the city’s police chief said on Thursday. Photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seven people, including a 2-year-old child and four teenagers, were shot and wounded at a Philadelphia street corner, the city's police chief said on Thursday.

The 2-year-old's mother was among the victims, Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw told a news conference. The most seriously wounded victim was a teen listed in critical condition, she added.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) just a few hundred feet away from an elementary school, but Ms. Outlaw said the incident did not appear to have started there.

"As a parent myself I understand the fear that people have," Ms. Outlaw said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US