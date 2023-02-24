Seven shot in Philadelphia, including 2-year-old and four teens

February 24, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Seven people, including a 2-year-old child and four teenagers, were shot and wounded at a Philadelphia street corner, the city's police chief said on Thursday.

The 2-year-old's mother was among the victims, Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw told a news conference. The most seriously wounded victim was a teen listed in critical condition, she added.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) just a few hundred feet away from an elementary school, but Ms. Outlaw said the incident did not appear to have started there.

"As a parent myself I understand the fear that people have," Ms. Outlaw said.