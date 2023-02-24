HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven shot in Philadelphia, including 2-year-old and four teens

The most seriously wounded victim was a teen listed in critical condition

February 24, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Reuters
Seven people, including a 2-year-old child and four teenagers, were shot and wounded at a Philadelphia street corner, the city’s police chief said on Thursday. Photo for representational purpose.

Seven people, including a 2-year-old child and four teenagers, were shot and wounded at a Philadelphia street corner, the city’s police chief said on Thursday. Photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seven people, including a 2-year-old child and four teenagers, were shot and wounded at a Philadelphia street corner, the city's police chief said on Thursday.

The 2-year-old's mother was among the victims, Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw told a news conference. The most seriously wounded victim was a teen listed in critical condition, she added.

The gunfire erupted shortly before 6 p.m. local time (2300 GMT) just a few hundred feet away from an elementary school, but Ms. Outlaw said the incident did not appear to have started there.

"As a parent myself I understand the fear that people have," Ms. Outlaw said.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.