Seven killed in Rohingya camp attack

Balukhali

22 October 2021 22:29 IST

The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said.

Gunmen killed seven persons and wounded at least 20 on Friday in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police and a medic said, an attack that heightens tensions after the recent shooting of a prominent community leader. The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said.

Four persons died instantly. Three others died at a hospital in one of the camps in the Balukhali refugee complex, part of a bigger network of squalid settlements.

A police official said “Rohingya miscreants” entered the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrassa before dawn and “randomly hacked and shot people inside”.

Advertising

Advertising