International

Seven killed in Rohingya camp attack

AFP Balukhali 22 October 2021 22:29 IST
Updated: 22 October 2021 22:29 IST

The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said.

Gunmen killed seven persons and wounded at least 20 on Friday in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police and a medic said, an attack that heightens tensions after the recent shooting of a prominent community leader. The attackers shot and stabbed people attending an Islamic school in the camp, a regional police chief said.

Four persons died instantly. Three others died at a hospital in one of the camps in the Balukhali refugee complex, part of a bigger network of squalid settlements.

A police official said “Rohingya miscreants” entered the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrassa before dawn and “randomly hacked and shot people inside”.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In International
Read more...