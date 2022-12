December 16, 2022 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - LIMA

Clashes between Peru's military and supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo left at least seven dead on Thursday in the southern city of Ayacucho, regional health authorities said.

The clashes took place "in various parts of the city," according to the regional health department. One near Ayacucho airport left two people dead, according to the Peruvian Ombudsman.