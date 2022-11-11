Seven Indian nationals among 10 expatriate workers who died in Maldives fire

The incident has brought to focus the plight of migrant workers employed in the Indian Ocean archipelago

Meera Srinivasan COLOMBO
November 11, 2022 19:04 IST

Firefighters and emergency personnel stand outside a building after a major fire swept through cramped living quarters of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male on November 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seven Indian nationals were among the ten people who died in a fire on Thursday in the Maldivian capital Male, authorities said on Friday.

“Maldivian authorities have confirmed that 7 of the deceased were Indian nationals. Identity of one person is still being confirmed. High Commission is in contact with the families,” the Indian mission in Maldives said in a tweet.

The fire took place in a building that housed expatriate workers. Maldivian authorities have said a probe is underway to determine the cause of fire. The incident has brought to focus the plight of migrant workers employed in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

