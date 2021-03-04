Seven ethnic Hazaras killed in Afghanistan

At least seven members of Afghanistan’s persecuted Hazara ethnic group were brutally murdered in the country’s restive east, officials said on Thursday, in the latest attack to target the largely Shiite minority.

The migrant Hazara workers had their hands bound behind their backs and were shot to death on Wednesday, according to Nangarhar provincial council member Ajmal Omar. Juma Gul Hemat, Nangarhar’s provincial police chief, confirmed the killings and said four people were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred roughly 20 kilometres from Jalalabad, near the Pakistan border. No group has claimed responsibility for the murders.