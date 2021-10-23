International

Seven dead in TLP’s march to Islamabad

Activists from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) take cover as police use tear gas to disperse the crowd as they march towards capital Islamabad from Lahore on October 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

A radical Islamist party on Saturday said seven of its supporters have died in clashes with authorities in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore after two police officers were killed in the unrest.

The number of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters swelled by thousands on Saturday evening as supporters of the hardline party began marching towards the capital Islamabad without facing any further resistance from police.

Also read: Pakistan retained on terror financing watchdog FATF’s ‘greylist’ again

Scores of the group’s supporters had gathered after Friday prayers to demand the release of their detained leader, blocking roads and firing projectiles in deadly clashes with police.

The TLP has previously been behind major anti-France protests that earlier this year led to the embassy issuing a warning for all French citizens to leave the country.

Also Read: Pakistan rejects reports of agreement with U.S. to conduct air operations in Afghanistan

“Death toll of TLP supporters rose to seven after two more people succumbed to their injuries caused by police firing,” the party tweeted on Saturday.

Police in Lahore would not comment on the claim, but on Friday night said two of its officers had died.

“The clashes are still ongoing,” Rana Arif, a spokesman for Lahore police, said.

“This is a defensive operation by police against the mob... We are doing shelling to control the crowd.”

TLP leader Saad Rizvi was arrested in April when Pakistan’s government outlawed the party in response to violent anti-France protests.

In Islamabad, police have closed off roads using shipping containers.

Minister returns

The party has vowed not to end the protests or enter talks with the government until their leader is released.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, who was in Dubai to watch Pakistan compete in the T20 cricket World Cup, returned home on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directive to monitor the situation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Data | Where does India stand on the global hunger index?

Bangladesh violence | ISKCON stages protests at 150 temples across globe

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

Data | Indians can travel visa-free to only 58 countries

Pakistan rejects reports of agreement with U.S. to conduct air operations in Afghanistan

Singapore removes India, five other South Asian nations from travel restriction list

COVID-19 cases on the rise in China as Beijing, several provinces continue to report spike

Sri Lanka gives booster shots to front-line workers, seniors

Prop gun in Alec Baldwin accidental movie set shooting had live rounds: police

Bangladesh to share ‘climate prosperity plan’ at COP26

G7 countries reach breakthrough on digital trade and data

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060

Myanmar challenges ASEAN’s pronouncement barring its military leader from regional meet

Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa talks about journalism in the age of authoritarianism, big tech and terrorism | Worldview with Suhasini Haidar

North Korea slams U.S. for supporting Taiwan in a nod to ally China

China passes law to cut homework pressure on students

Morning Digest: India doesn’t rule out ‘net zero’ commitment at CoP; Over 700 held in J&K ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, and more

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris to travel to Paris next month for talks with Emmanuel Macron
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 9:51:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/seven-dead-in-tlps-march-to-islamabad/article37143338.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY