International

Seven dead, 10 hurt in southeast Turkey blast: governor’s office

more-in

Seven people were killed and 10 were wounded in southeast Turkey when an improvised explosive placed on a road went off as a vehicle carrying villagers was passing, a governor's office in the region said.

The explosives were believed to have been placed by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the office said in a statement. The Thursday evening blast occurred in the Kulp district of Diyarbakir province, the office said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
act of terror
Turkey
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 2:38:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/seven-dead-10-hurt-in-southeast-turkey-blast-governors-office/article29406621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY