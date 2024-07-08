GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven children among 49 people drowned across Russia on July 6

Over the past week, Russians braved some of the hottest weather seen in more than a century, with Moscow breaking a 1917 record

Published - July 08, 2024 02:10 am IST

Reuters
The local emergency services in Russia have fished out all the four bodies of students who drowned in Volkhov river near St. Petersburg, Russia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The local emergency services in Russia have fished out all the four bodies of students who drowned in Volkhov river near St. Petersburg, Russia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seven children were among 49 people who drowned in waters across Russia on July 6 as scorching heat blankets large swaths of the country, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on July 7.

"A total of 65 incidents were registered on the country's water bodies over the past 24 hours — 49 people died," the Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

That is 10 more drowning incidents that on the same day a year ago, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

Over the past week, Russians braved some of the hottest weather seen in more than a century, with Moscow breaking a 1917 record and cities across the world's biggest country sizzling in temperatures well above 35° Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

Russia's Service for Hydrometeorology said on July 5 on its website that abnormal, sweltering heat was expected across most of the south of European parts of Russia over the weekend, with temperatures rising in some places above 40° Celsius 104 Fahrenheit).

In the Nizhny Novgorod region in central Russia, a 10-year-old girl drowned in the vast Volga River and her six-year-old sister disappeared, with divers still searching for her, the Emergency Ministry said.

In the Bashkiria region, which lies between the Volga River and the Ural Mountains, three people drowned, including a 16-year-old girl, the Ministry said.

