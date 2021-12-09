Serum Institute let us down, says Africa CDC

John Nkengasong

NAIROBI

09 December 2021 22:36 IST

‘Vaccine maker ended talks abruptly’

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, let Africa down by pulling out of talks to supply COVID-19 vaccines, creating distrust that has affected demand, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.

John Nkengasong denounced recent comments from Serum that uptake of its COVID-19 shots had slowed because of low demand from Africa and vaccine hesitancy, saying the real problem was that Serum had acted unprofessionally.

Serum did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nkengasong said Serum had engaged in discussions last year with the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), and that at one point he had believed a deal was very close, but then Serum abruptly ended the talks.