Afghanistan crisis live updates | Security Council to keep focus on Afghanistan

For the first time since October 2001, there are no American troops in Afghanistan. While defending his decision to pull back the forces, which led to the Taliban’s quick takeover of Kabul on August 15, U.S. President Joe Biden said on August 31 that he was left with only two options after the withdrawal agreement the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in February 2020 — either honour the deal or renege on it and send in more troops to continue the war.

The question still remains if many countries across the world will recognise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, and change the foreign policy accordingly.

Here are the latest developments:

International

Security Council to keep focus on Afghanistan

The president of the U.N. Security Council says the U.N.’s most powerful body will not take its focus off Afghanistan this month and “the real litmus test” for the new Taliban government will be how it treats women and girls.

Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason of Ireland said on September 1 that the protection and promotion of human rights for women “must be at the very heart of our collective response to the crisis.” -AP

International

Effort underway to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

An international effort to evacuate members of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff, suffered a crushing setback last week after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members during a harrowing airlift.

Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W Bush who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan said the mission — called Operation Soccer Balls — is working with other countries, with the hope the girls will eventually settle in the U.S. He said Australia, France and Qatar have expressed interest in helping. He also urged the Taliban to ease the exit for the group, saying it would create goodwill. -PTI

Afghanistan

Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

The United Nations' stockpiles of food in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior official warned on September 1, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they try to restore stability after decades of war.

About one third of the country's population of 38 million doesn't know if they will have a meal every day, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN's humanitarian chief in Afghanistan. -PTI

USA

Taliban a ruthless group, don't know about its future: Senior U.S. general

The Taliban is a ruthless group from the past, a top American general said, noting that it remains to be seen if the organisation has changed or not.

“We don't know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen,” Joint U.S. Chiefs Of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.

“And as far as our dealings with them at that airfield or in the past year or so, in war, you do what you must in order to reduce risk to the mission and force, not what you necessarily want to do,” he said responding to questions on cooperation with the Taliban. -PTI

USA

No rush for US to recognise Taliban: White House

There is no rush to recognise the Taliban either by the United States or many of the countries that it has spoken to, the White House said asserting that such a move would be dependent on what they deliver on the expectations of the global community.

“There's no rush to recognition from the United States or any country we have spoken with around the world. It will be very dependent on their behaviour and whether they deliver on what the expectations are of the global community,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on September 1. -PTI

USA

Senior U.S. general, Pakistan Army chief discuss security situation in Pakistan, surrounding region: Pentagon

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on September 1 discussed the current security environment in Pakistan and the region during a phone call, the Pentagon said.

This was the first phone call a top U.S. official has had with Pakistan's Army chief after the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan on August 31.

Hundreds of American troops are currently in Pakistan capital Islamabad on their transit from Afghanistan to the U.S. -PTI

International

India Foreign Secretary in Washington DC to meet U.S. officials

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in the United States capital on September 1 to hold meetings with senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Mr. Shringla is among the few foreign officials to be in town and the highest level Indian official to meet top officials of the Biden administration after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that brought down curtains on the 20-year-old war. -PTI

International

China trying to take over Bagram air force base, use Pakistan against India: Nikki Haley

In the aftermath of the Taliban regaining power in Afghanistan, a former senior American diplomat has said there is a need to closely watch China as it is making a move to take over the Bagram air force base that was controlled by the United States for nearly two decades.

America’s former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Fox News on September 1 that it is time that President Joe Biden's administration reaches out to its key friends and allies like India, Japan and Australia and assure them that the U.S. will have their back.

“The first thing you should do is immediately start connecting with our allies, whether it's Taiwan, whether it's Ukraine, whether it's Israel, whether it's India, Australia, Japan, all of them, and reassure them that we will have their back and that we need them as well,” Ms. Haley said.-PTI

USA

U.S. says looking at all possible routes for Afghan evacuations

The United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue to help Americans and legal permanent residents to leave Afghanistan, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told a news briefing on September 1. -REUTERS

U.K. foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was heading to the region around Afghanistan on September 1 in a push to rescue stranded British citizens and Afghan allies, amid strong criticism of the government's rushed and chaotic evacuation effort.

Mr. Raab did not provide any details, citing security reasons, but he is expected to visit Pakistan for talks on establishing routes out of Afghanistan through third countries.

A senior British official, Simon Gass, already travelled to Qatar to meet with Taliban representatives for talks about allowing people to leave Afghanistan. -PTI

International

EU says will not rush into recognising the Taliban

The European Union will need to engage with the Taliban but it will not rush into formally recognising the Islamist militant group as the new rulers of Afghanistan, a senior European Union official said on September 1.

Gunnar Wiegand, the European Commission's managing director for Asia and the Pacific, said official relations would only come about if the Taliban satisfies a series of conditions, including respect for human rights and unfettered access for aid workers. -REUTERS

Pakistan

'Consequences of abandonment' could lead to civil war in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on September 1 said the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was not "responsible or orderly", warning that the "consequences of abandonment" could lead to a civil war in the war-ravaged country if the West failed to engage with the Taliban.

Mr. Qureshi warned of potential "anarchy" and a resurgent threat of terrorism and said there was a failure to listen to Pakistan's concerns about ending the war in Afghanistan and as a result the withdrawal was not "responsible or orderly", Geo News reported. -PTI

India

EAM Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart, discusses regional issues

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on September 1 spoke to his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, and discussed the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral issues.

Iran's parliament last week approved the appointment of Amirabdollahian as the country's foreign minister in the new cabinet of President Ebrahim Raisi. -PTI

Afghanistan

In Panjshir, anti-Taliban forces repulse attacks

The Taliban on September 1 called on fighters in the holdout bastion of the Panjshir Valley to lay down their arms, as the resistance movement said it had repulsed heavy attacks.

The rugged mountain valley with towering snow-capped peaks — which begins around 80 kilometres north of the capital Kabul — is the centre of Afghanistan’s most important pocket of armed anti-Taliban forces.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), comprising anti-Taliban militia fighters and former Afghan security forces, have vowed to defend the enclave as the Islamist group sends fighters to encircle the area.

Afghanistan

With airport closed, fearful Afghans scramble for the border

Crowds seeking to flee Afghanistan gathered on its borders while long queues formed at banks on September 1, as an administrative vacuum after the Taliban's takeover left foreign donors unsure how to respond to a looming humanitarian crisis.

With Kabul's airport inoperable, private efforts to help Afghans fearful of Taliban reprisals focus on arranging safe passage across the land-locked nation’s borders with Iran, Pakistan and central Asian states. -REUTERS