Afghanistan crisis live | Withdrawal from Afghanistan best decision for USA, says Biden

The hardline Islamist Taliban celebrated their total return to power on August 31 with gunfire and diplomacy, after the last U.S. troops flew out of Afghanistan to end two decades of war.

Now, the Taliban face a daunting challenge of transforming from an insurgent group to a government, in war-ravaged nation dependent on foreign aid.

Here are the latest developments:

USA

U.S. Treasury issued new license to ease flow of aid in Afghanistan

The United States last week issued a license authorizing it and its partners to continue to facilitate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, a Treasury Department official told Reuters, after the Taliban, which is blacklisted by Washington, seized control of the country this month.

The specific license, issued by the Treasury Department last Wednesday, authorizes the U.S. government and its contractors to support humanitarian assistance to people in Afghanistan, including the delivery of food and medicine, despite U.S. sanctions on the Taliban. -REUTERS

USA

Bill to help Americans returning from Afghanistan becomes law; Congress jostles over withdrawal

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on August 31 to provide aid for American civilians returning from Afghanistan, sending the bill to the White House where President Joe Biden signed it into law, as congressional Republicans criticized the president over the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul.

The "Emergency Repatriation Assistance for Returning Americans Act" provides $10 million in emergency funds per year this year and next, to help returning Americans with basic necessities as they adjust to life back home. The measure had already passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

-REUTERS

USA

Post-Afghan withdrawal, India and the U.S can together fight terrorism: Krishnamoorthi

After the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan bringing to an end its longest war in history, an influential Indian-American lawmaker has said that India and the U.S. can assist each other in the fight against terrorism.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said the U.S. should continue its counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan so that it will not become a safe haven for terror groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“India and U.S. can collaborate in fight against terrorism in many ways, including through intelligence gathering and sharing, and also assisting each other with augmenting capabilities to act against terrorists and thwart their plots,” he told PTI in an interview. -PTI

USA

Withdrawal from Afghanistan best decision for America: Biden

United States President Joe Biden said withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the “best” and the “right” decision for America.

He said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the “vital national interest” of the American people.

“I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America,” Mr. Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House on August 31.

Afghanistan

After U.S. exit, Taliban celebrate victory

USA

US says mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue

The United States says its mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after August 30 withdrawal.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, says it's just that the evacuation effort “has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.” He cited “considerable leverage” the U.S. has over the Taliban to get out any remaining Americans — a number that U.S. official have said is under 200. -PTI

France

France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan

France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan, including some who wanted to be evacuated but could not as the last flight left Kabul.

Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean said in a news conference on August 31 that “all efforts are being done” to allow those left behind to get “a safe and orderly evacuation.” He said “that is the goal of the talks under way within the United Nations framework with the Taliban power.” In addition, France was not able to evacuate a “few dozen” former Afghan employees of the French army who asked for the protection of the country, he said. -PTI

Afghanistan

U.S. drone strike wiped out family, says brother

When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him — his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.

His brother, Aimal Ahmadi, said Mr. Ezmarai pulled his car into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park. Youngsters quickly piled into the vehicle.

International

UN chief urges aid to Afghans in ''hour of need''

The United Nations chief is urging all countries to help the people of Afghanistan “in their darkest hour of need,” saying almost half the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive and the country faces the threat of basic services collapsing completely.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country” in a statement August 31, the first day of Taliban rule after the withdrawal of the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan. -PTI

Afghanistan

Taliban supporters hold mock U.S. funeral as troops leave Afghanistan

Taliban supporters paraded coffins draped with American and NATO flags in the eastern city of Khost on August 31, part of celebrations across the country following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops.

The mock funeral, in which coffins covered in French and British flags were also carried along the street through a large crowd, marked the end of a 20-year war and a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its NATO allies. -REUTERS

Canada

Canada to resettle 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the U.S.

Canada said on August 31 it would resettle some 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government addresses an issue critics say has been neglected during his campaign for re-election.

"We know there is more to do with allied evacuation operations ending," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told a briefing. "We're pulling out all the stops to help as many Afghans as possible who want to make their home in Canada." -REUTERS

Pakistan

Pakistan will not make isolated decision of recognising Taliban rule in Afghanistan: Minister

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on August 31 said his country would not make an isolated decision of recognising Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press meet on Pakistan's evacuation efforts from the war-torn country, Mr. Chaudhry said "Pakistan's policy was clear" and that it would not take an isolated decision but "international and regional attitudes would be considered before a decision to recognise the new Afghan regime." The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the U.S.' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. -PTI

India

Jaishankar invited to meeting of EU foreign ministers on September 3

Slovenia, the current chair of the Council of the European Union, has invited External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the grouping, sources said on August 31.

The focus of the discussions at the meeting on September 3 is likely to be on developments in Afghanistan and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, they said. -PTI

International

PM, European Council prez Charles Michel discuss Afghan situation, its implications for region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 31 discussed with European Council president Charles Michel the recent developments in Afghanistan and their implications for the region and the world.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context, the Prime Minister's Office here said in a statement.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Michel unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul airport that resulted in many casualties, it said. -PTI