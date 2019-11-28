International

Seoul says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile

more-in

A brief statement on Thursday from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, such as what kind of projectile was launched and where it landed.

South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile.

A brief statement on Thursday from Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, such as what kind of projectile was launched and where it landed.

In the past, such reports by South Korea about North Korean launches have turned out to be test launches of missiles and artillery pieces.

The reported launch came three days after North Korea said its troops performed artillery drills near its disputed sea boundary with South Korea.

U.S.-led diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis has remained stalled for months.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
defence
missile systems
South Korea
North Korea
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 2:01:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/seoul-says-north-korea-has-fired-an-unidentified-projectile/article30105383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY