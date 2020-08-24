Senior White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway to step down

Husband George Conway, a Trump critic, to also make changes

Senior White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway has announced that she is stepping down from her position at the end of the month to focus on her family.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George [Ms. Conway’s husband] is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Ms. Conway said in a statement released on Twitter.

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ require a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

Ms. Conway said the past four years at the White House had allowed her “blessings beyond compare,” and that she was “deeply grateful” to U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and the Vice Presidential couple.

“In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” Ms. Conway wrote.

Mr. Conway, a Republican lawyer and highly vocal critic of Mr. Trump, said he would be stepping back from Twitter as well as the Lincoln Project, a political action committee of Republicans seeking to defeat Mr. Trump at the ballot box.

“So I’m withdrawing from Project Lincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately,” Mr. Conway tweeted minutes before Ms. Conway released her statement.