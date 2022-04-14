International

Senior U.S. lawmakers reach Taiwan 

A delegation of six U.S. lawmakers led by Republican Lindsey Graham from South Carolina arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a two-day visit.

The U.S. lawmakers are to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denounced the visit on Thursday, saying “China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan.”


