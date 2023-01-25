Senior Pakistani Opposition leader Fawad Chaudhry arrested

January 25, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Islamabad

Pakistani authorities on January 25 arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party senior leader Fawad Chaudhry amidst raging political tension in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry was taken into custody from his residence in Lahore. “This imported government has gone berserk,” PTI leader Farrukh Habib tweeted. An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Fawad Chaudhry after his arrest.

The arrest of Mr. Chaudhry, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. It prompted dozens of party workers to gather at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to foil any attempt to take him in custody.

The arrest of Mr. Chaudhry further deepens political fault lines in Pakistan where the Khan-led Opposition is demanding snap polls. General elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Imran Khan is demanding snap polls.