Senior leader of Imran Khan’s party shot dead in Lahore

A Lahore police spokesperson said that the Lahore police chief has constituted a special team to probe the incident

Published - August 02, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Lahore

PTI

A senior leader of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was shot dead in Lahore while he was coming out of a mosque after offering Friday prayers, police said.

“Dr. Shahid Saddique Khan was coming out of a mosque in Valancia Town in Lahore after offering Friday prayers when four unidentified men opened fire on him and fled on two motorcycles. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds,” a Lahore police spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson said that the Lahore police chief has constituted a special team to probe the incident.

Khan was the owner of a private hospital and former information secretary of PTI’s Punjab chapter.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has directed the Lahore police to immediately arrest the perpetrators.

The PTI has been at loggerheads with the establishment ever since the May 9, 2023, riots in which party workers attacked the state and military installations following the arrest of Khan in an alleged corruption case.

