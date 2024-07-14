GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior Hamas official says group withdrawing from Gaza truce talks

The Palestinian militant group was withdrawing because of Israeli ‘massacres’ and its attitude in negotiations.

Published - July 14, 2024 12:48 pm IST

AFP
People walk on rubble at the damaged UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) building complex in western Gaza City’s Al-Sinaa neighbouhood on July 12, 2024.

People walk on rubble at the damaged UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) building complex in western Gaza City’s Al-Sinaa neighbouhood on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

A senior Hamas official told AFP on July 14 that the Palestinian militant group was withdrawing from talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza war because of Israeli “massacres” and its attitude in negotiations.

The senior official said Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh had told international mediators of the “decision to halt negotiations due to the occupation’s (Israel) lack of seriousness, continued policy of procrastination and obstruction, and the ongoing massacres against unarmed civilians.”

Top Hamas official says military chief Deif ‘fine’ after Israeli strike

A top Hamas official said Sunday that the group’s military leader Mohammed Deif is “fine” despite an Israeli attempt to kill him in an air strike.

“Commander Mohammed Deif is well and directly overseeing” the operations of the Hamas military wing, the official told AFP. Israel staged a huge bombing raid on a camp for displaced in southern Gaza on Saturday that it said was an attempt to kill Deif.

