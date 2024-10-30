Senior Biden advisers to visit Israel to try to end war in Lebanon, Axios reports

U.S. President Joe Biden's senior advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk will arrive in Israel on Thursday (October 31, 2024) to try to close a deal that would end the war in Lebanon, American news website Axios reported on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), citing three unidentified sources.

A deal that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be achieved within a few weeks, Israeli and U.S. officials said, according to Axios.

Hochstein and McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, according to the Axios report.

Israeli and U.S. officials believe that Hezbollah is finally willing to disconnect itself from Hamas in Gaza after some of the blows that the Lebanese armed group faced over the past two months, including the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Axios report said.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X earlier in the day that Mr. Netanyahu was to hold a meeting on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) evening with Ministers and the heads of the country's military and intelligence community about talks for a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon, citing two sources.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

