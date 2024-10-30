ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Biden advisers to visit Israel to try to end war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Updated - October 30, 2024 11:56 am IST

Biden advisers aim to end Israel-Lebanon war, meeting with Israeli officials to discuss potential Hezbollah deal

Reuters

U.S. envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden's senior advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk will arrive in Israel on Thursday (October 31, 2024) to try to close a deal that would end the war in Lebanon, American news website Axios reported on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), citing three unidentified sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deal that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be achieved within a few weeks, Israeli and U.S. officials said, according to Axios.

What’s next for Israel and Iran?

Hochstein and McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, according to the Axios report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli and U.S. officials believe that Hezbollah is finally willing to disconnect itself from Hamas in Gaza after some of the blows that the Lebanese armed group faced over the past two months, including the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Axios report said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hassan Nasrallah’s killing marks the end of an era for Hezbollah

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X earlier in the day that Mr. Netanyahu was to hold a meeting on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) evening with Ministers and the heads of the country's military and intelligence community about talks for a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon, citing two sources.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US