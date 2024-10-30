GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Biden advisers to visit Israel to try to end war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Biden advisers aim to end Israel-Lebanon war, meeting with Israeli officials to discuss potential Hezbollah deal

Updated - October 30, 2024 11:56 am IST

Reuters
U.S. envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. File

U.S. envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. File | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden's senior advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk will arrive in Israel on Thursday (October 31, 2024) to try to close a deal that would end the war in Lebanon, American news website Axios reported on Tuesday (October 29, 2024), citing three unidentified sources.

A deal that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be achieved within a few weeks, Israeli and U.S. officials said, according to Axios.

What’s next for Israel and Iran?

Hochstein and McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, according to the Axios report.

Israeli and U.S. officials believe that Hezbollah is finally willing to disconnect itself from Hamas in Gaza after some of the blows that the Lebanese armed group faced over the past two months, including the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Axios report said.

Hassan Nasrallah’s killing marks the end of an era for Hezbollah

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X earlier in the day that Mr. Netanyahu was to hold a meeting on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) evening with Ministers and the heads of the country's military and intelligence community about talks for a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon, citing two sources.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published - October 30, 2024 11:52 am IST

Related Topics

USA / Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / unrest, conflicts and war / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.