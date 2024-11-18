Senegal votes for lawmakers in test for new President

Senegal headed to the polls on Sunday (November 17, 2024) to vote in legislative elections that the President hopes will give his party a clear majority and the means to implement an ambitious agenda for reforms.

The heated campaign period has revived concerns about unrest as political rivals clashed, sometimes violently. The West African nation saw some of the worst political violence in recent history ahead of the Presidential election in March.

Polls open at 8 a.m. (8:00 GMT) and close at 6 p.m. More than 7 million registered voters will have the chance to vote for candidates for the 165-seat assembly, choosing between 41 registered parties or other entities.

Top priorities for Senegalese voters are jobs and the economy, as inflation has squeezed livelihoods and the nation's growing youth population struggles to find employment. Many are impatient for change.

The new President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has promised to help, but his government is grappling with slower-than-projected growth and a worsening budget deficit.

In September, a Government audit revealed that Senegal's debt and budget deficit were much wider than the previous administration had reported, causing the fiscal crisis to spiral.

A $1.9 billion IMF programme agreed in June 2023 has been on hold since the discovery. To implement reforms, Mr. Faye's government is hoping to win a clear majority in the national assembly.

The main threat to his party Pastef's ambitions is the unexpected alliance of two opposition parties, including the Republic party (APR) headed by the former Prime Minister Macky Sall.

The race also includes two smaller opposition coalitions. One led by Dakar's mayor, Barthelemy Dias, has clashed with supporters of Pastef.

A timetable for the results of the vote has not been released.

