Senegal ruling party wins parliamentary majority in election

Published - November 22, 2024 10:07 am IST - Dakar

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s Pastef party secured 130 seats in the west African country’s 165-seat national assembly,

Senegal’s ruling party won over three-quarters of parliamentary seats in weekend elections, according to national provisional results announced on Thursday (November 21, 2024), potentially handing them the means to deliver their ambitious reform agenda.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s Pastef party secured 130 seats in the west African country’s 165-seat national assembly, according to a tally of figures given by the national vote-counting commission, confirmed by a Pastef official.

The results from Sunday’s vote remain provisional, pending confirmation by the Constitutional Council within a five-day period.

Highly influential and charismatic Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who was the lead candidate for Pastef, is considered the mastermind behind the legislative landslide.

After sweeping to power eight months ago, the new leaders must address the expectations of the hard-up Senegalese population, after promising profound change in the form of leftist Pan-Africanism. The objective is “a coherent and pragmatic systemic transformation”, Mr. Faye said.

