Senator Marco Rubio introduces U.S.-India Defense Cooperation Act

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on July 25 introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate which proposes to treat India on par with its allies like Japan, Israel, Korea and NATO allies regarding technology transfers and supporting India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity. It also proposes to bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India.

“Communist China continues to aggressively expand its domain in the Indo-Pacific region, all while it seeks to impede the sovereignty and autonomy of our regional partners. It’s crucial for the U.S. to continue its support in countering these malicious tactics. India, along with other nations in the region, is not alone,” Mr. Rubio said after he introduced the U.S.-India Defense Cooperation Act in the Senate.

What’s in the bill?

The bill notes that the U.S.-India partnership is vital to countering China’s influence. It is essential to enhance our strategic diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with New Delhi, the bill asserts.

Among other things, the bill would set a Statement of Policy that the U.S. will support India in its response to growing threats to its territorial integrity, provide necessary security assistance to India to deter adversaries and cooperate with India for defence, civil space, technology, medicine and economic investments.

Given the short timeline of a bitterly divided Congress in an election year, the bill is unlikely to make much headway but it might be reintroduced in the next Congress, given that there is bipartisan support on the India-U.S. relationship.

When passed into law, it would provide a limited exemption for India from CAATSA sanctions for purchases of Russian equipment that are currently used by the Indian military and expedite the process to sell defence articles, services, design and construction services, and major defence equipment to India.

It proposes to treat India as if it were of the same status as the U.S. allies such as Japan, Israel, Korea, and NATO allies regarding technology transfers; authorise the Secretary of State to enter into a memorandum of understanding with India to increase military cooperation; expedite excess defence articles to India for two years and grant India the same status as other allies; and expand International Military Education and Training Cooperation with New Delhi.

Bill proposes a ban on Pakistan from receiving security assistance

It requires a report to Congress on Pakistan’s use of offensive force, including through terrorism and proxy groups, against India; and bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if it is found to have sponsored terrorism against India.

This is the first time that such an India-centric bill has been introduced in the U.S. Congress — it proposes to put India at the same level as that of its treaty allies, exempt it from CAATSA sanctions, and impose sanctions on Pakistan for promoting terrorism in India.