Senate votes to confirm Amy Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

Washington DC

27 October 2020 06:55 IST

President Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially gives the top court a 6-3 conservative majority for decades

With just a week to go until Election Day, Senate Republicans pushed through the confirmation of Trump Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, potentially giving the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority for decades . The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm the 48 year old judge – with GOP Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, joining Democrats to vote against the nomination. Ms Collins faces a tight election in Maine against Indian American candidate and Maine House Speaker Sara Gidoen.

The Hindu Explains | Why are Democrats and Republicans squabbling over nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court?

Ms. Barrett, who was nominated to replace liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s, will be the first mother of school-aged children and the fifth ever woman appointed to the Court. With her appointment, six of the nine judges of the Supreme Court will be Catholic.

Advertising

Advertising

Democrats campaigned publicly against the nomination – saying it was hypocritical for Senate Republicans, who had blocked Merrick Garland, a Barack Obama nominee from the former president’s last year in office, to go through with Ms Barrett’s confirmation with an election underway. Some sixty million Americans have already cast their ballots.

Ms. Barrett’s potential positions on the Affordable Care Act (ACA), immigration, abortion rights, climate change, gay rights and how she may rule on any election related cases in the event that a narrow victory or loss is litigated could impact the country for decades to come.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s eleventh hour nomination had become a campaign talking point for both parties. During and before her confirmation hearing, Democrats warned that Americans’ health insurance could be in jeopardy during a raging pandemic if Ms. Barrett’s appointment went through. The Court is scheduled to hear a challenge to the ACA in November.

During her confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett had declined to say whether she would recuse herself from the ACA case or any election-related cases. On the elections, she said she would not allow herself “to be used as a pawn to decide this election for the American people.”

When asked by Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris whether climate change was “happening “ and “threatening the air we breathe and the water we drink,” Ms Barrett declined to answer, saying the issue was “very contentious” and a matter of public debate.

As of this writing, Ms. Barrett was expected to attend an appointment ceremony at the White House on Monday night. A Rose Garden gathering Mr. Trump had hosted to announce Ms Barrett’s nomination at the end of September is thought to have been a “super-spreader event” that resulted in a number of attendees, including Mr. Trump, getting infected with the coronavirus.

With Ms Barrett’s appointment to the Court, Democrats are expected consider term limits for Supreme Court justices as well as increasing the number of justices in the court.