Senate sinks Biden push for voting reforms

Washington

20 January 2022 21:03 IST

U.S. Senators dealt a death blow on Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative States targeting racial minorities.

Republicans complained of federal overreach as they blocked the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week.

Democrats and activists call the measures a necessary response to Republican bid to restrict voting, especially among Black and Latino Americans.

