International

9 security personnel killed in Afghan attacks

At least nine Afghan security personnel were killed when Taliban militants attacked two police checkpoints overnight in in a restive northern province, officials said on Friday.

The militants launched simultaneous raids on the checkpoints in Kunduz, which left nine security personnel dead, Governor Abdul attar Mirzakwal said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2021 9:23:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/security-personnel-killed-in-afghan-attacks/article33582558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY