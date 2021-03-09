Security forces search Myanmar protest district room by room

People barricaded in a Yangon neighbourhood overnight said on Tuesday that Myanmar security forces searched their homes room by room for anti-coup protesters, targeting apartments flying the flag of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted and detained Suu Kyi last month, triggering daily protests around the country to demand the junta restore democracy.
The police and the Army have responded with an increasingly brutal crackdown and parts of Yangon have emerged as flashpoints for violence as protesters continue to defy authorities and take to the streets.
Crowds once again flocked to central San Chaung township in the commercial hub to call for Suu Kyi’s release in a Monday protest coinciding with International Women’s Day.
By nightfall, security forces had sealed off a block of streets with around 200 protesters still inside, according to the UN rights office, prompting alarm from diplomatic missions and calls for their safe release.
Sharp bangs were heard coming from the area, although it was not clear if the sounds were caused by gunfire or stun grenades.
“They searched every building on Kyun Taw road — they destroyed the locks of apartment buildings if they were locked downstairs," said a resident, adding that she heard dozens were arrested.
