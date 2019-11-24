International

Security forces kill three in southern Iraq protests overnight: police, medics

Protesters throw stones at riot police during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Protesters throw stones at riot police during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

More than 50 others were wounded, mainly by live bullets and tear gas canisters, in clashes in the city, sources added.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya late on Saturday, killing at least three people, police and medical sources said.

Protesters had gathered on three key bridges in the city, and security forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse them, the sources said.



