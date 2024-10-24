Security forces kill nine militants in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a "high-value" terrorist, during an operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted late on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) in the Bajaur district of the province, according to the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

After a fierce gunbattle, the law enforcement agency personnel killed nine terrorists.

“Among those killed were two suicide bombers and a terrorist ring leader who was a high-value target,” the ISPR statement said, adding that the slain militants remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

While the security forces recovered large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists, sanitisation operations were underway to eliminate any further militants in the area, it added.

As per the third quarterly report issued by the Islamabad-based think tank Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the total fatalities from three quarters of this year surpassed the total fatalities recorded in 2023 with 1,534 deaths compared to last year's 1,523.

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were injured in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the third quarter.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have faced the major brunt of terror attacks, the report said.

