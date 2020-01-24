Section of Great Wall to be closed

China announced on Friday it will close a section of the Great Wall and other famous Beijing landmarks to control the spread of a deadly virus that has infected hundreds of people across the country.

A range of Lunar New Year festivities have been cancelled to try to contain the virus, and Beijing’s Forbidden City and Shanghai’s Disneyland have also been closed temporarily.

The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda will also be closed from Saturday, the authority that oversees the sites said, while the Bird’s Nest stadium — the site of the 2008 Olympic Games — was shuttered from Friday till January 30.

The Juyongguan section will close. The Great Wall temple fair was cancelled at the Simatai section.

The Bird’s Nest will be closed until January 30 in order to “prevent and control” the spread of the virus, authorities said. An ice and snow show taking place on the pitch will be closed.

The measures in the capital are the latest to try and control the outbreak of the new coronavirus, after authorities rapidly expanded a mammoth quarantine effort that affected 41 million people in central Hubei province.