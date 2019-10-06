Second whistleblower emerges in Trump-Ukraine scandal

A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community’s internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on October 6.

Mark Zaid confirmed in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that the second official, also from the U.S. intelligence community, has been interviewed by the inspector-general. Mr. Zaid represents the first whistleblower who filed a complaint involving a July 25 phone call Mr. Trump held with Ukraine’s President in which he asked him to investigate a Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Mark Zaid. Photo: Twitter/@MarkSZaidEsq

The existence of the second whistleblower followed stirrings of discontent within Mr. Trump’s own Republican Party after he called on China on October 4 to investigate Mr. Biden’s son, who had business dealings in China.

Republican U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Susan Collins all have expressed concerns about Mr. Trump reaching out to foreign countries to help him in his 2020 re-election bid.

The telephone call and the whistleblower complaint prompted House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch impeachment proceedings on September 24 against Mr. Trump, saying his actions jeopardised U.S. election integrity and threatened national security.