Second PM-designate in five weeks resigns in Iraq

Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdrew his candidacy on Thursday following political infighting, leaving a leadership vacuum at the helm of the government amid a severe economic crisis and viral pandemic.
Adnan Al-Zurfi’s candidacy was imperiled in the past 48 hours when key Shia parties rallied around Iraq’s intelligence chief, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to replace him. His chances were further diminished when the main Kurdish and Sunni blocs withdrew support for his candidacy.
Iraq’s president appointed Kadhimi as prime minister-designate shortly after Al-Zurfi’s resignation.
