International

Second PM-designate in five weeks resigns in Iraq

Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdrew his candidacy on Thursday following political infighting, leaving a leadership vacuum at the helm of the government amid a severe economic crisis and viral pandemic.

Adnan Al-Zurfi’s candidacy was imperiled in the past 48 hours when key Shia parties rallied around Iraq’s intelligence chief, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to replace him. His chances were further diminished when the main Kurdish and Sunni blocs withdrew support for his candidacy.

Iraq’s president appointed Kadhimi as prime minister-designate shortly after Al-Zurfi’s resignation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 3:31:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/second-pm-designate-in-five-weeks-resigns-in-iraq/article31297876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY