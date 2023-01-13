HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second Greek Jewish memorial vandalised in Thessaloniki

Last month, a swastika and a fascist symbol were also sprayed on a monument dedicated to the Jewish cemetery of Thessaloniki, one of the oldest in Europe, which was destroyed in 1942 when Nazi Germany occupied Greece.

January 13, 2023 03:21 am | Updated 03:21 am IST - Athens

AFP
A man walks past a mural made by Greek Street Artist Same84 commemorating the deportation of the Jews of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second city, to the Nazi camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau who had been daubed with swastikas and fascist symbols, in Thessloniki on January 12, 2023.

A man walks past a mural made by Greek Street Artist Same84 commemorating the deportation of the Jews of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second city, to the Nazi camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau who had been daubed with swastikas and fascist symbols, in Thessloniki on January 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Greece's top Jewish body said a memorial to thousands of Jews killed in the Holocaust had been vandalised in Thessaloniki, the second such incident in as many weeks.

A mural commemorating the deportation of the Jews of Thessaloniki, Greece's second city, to the Nazi camps of Auschwitz-Birkenau had been daubed with swastikas and fascist symbols, it said.

"Vandal anti-Semites roam freely and stain undisturbed any attempt to preserve Holocaust memory in Thessaloniki," the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) said in a statement.

Last month, a swastika and a fascist symbol were also sprayed on a monument dedicated to the Jewish cemetery of Thessaloniki, one of the oldest in Europe, which was destroyed in 1942 when Nazi Germany occupied Greece.

There have been no arrests.

"Once again we call upon the authorities to take all necessary measures in order to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice," KIS said.

"Statements of condemnation are not enough! It is unacceptable that those responsible for the vandalism of memory remain at large," it added.

Jewish memorials and cemeteries are often vandalised in Greece, where anti-Semitism is rampant.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis includes three ministers who were formerly senior members of a Greek far-right party.

There are 6,000 Jews in Greece now. An estimated 60,000 Greek Jews perished in the Holocaust — around 83 percent of the pre-war community.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.