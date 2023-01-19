HamberMenu
Scoot apologises to 32 passengers who missed flight from Amritsar to Singapore

As many as 263 passengers, who boarded the flight, reported at the airport well in time.

January 19, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Singapore

PTI
Image of the Budget carrier Scoot aircraft.

Budget carrier Scoot on Thursday apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the rescheduling of a flight from Amritsar to Singapore after some passengers missed their journey.

Thirty-two passengers could not board the Singapore-bound flight scheduled to depart from the Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar at 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

A Scoot spokesperson said the flight was rescheduled to depart Amritsar at 3:45 p.m. on January 18 instead of the original departure time due to inclement weather conditions affecting departures.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. We are currently working to provide affected customers with the necessary assistance,” said the low-cost airliner, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines which operates with full international services.

As many as 263 passengers, who boarded the flight, reported at the airport well in time.

"All booking agents were informed well in time and they relayed the information to their clients. But only one agent could not inform his clients for reasons best known to him," V.K. Seth, the Director of the Amritsar airport, told PTI.

The spokesperson said the affected passengers were notified in advance of the departure time change, through email and/or SMS, based on the contact details provided.

