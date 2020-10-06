School principal, professor gunned down by unidentified assailants in Pakistan

The police is investigating the matter

A school principal and a professor were gunned down by unidentified assailants in two separate incidents in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Professor Naeem was returning home after work when the assailants ambushed him in Bhana Mari area in interior Peshawar city on Monday, they said.

He was working with a private medical college.

The police is investigating the matter.

In another incident, Abdul Qayyum, principal of a private school, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Lakki Marwat district of the province on Monday, police said.