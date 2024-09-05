ADVERTISEMENT

School and work are suspended in parts of southern China as Typhoon Yagi edges closer

Updated - September 05, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Observatory said the typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, would skirt around 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of the financial hub on Friday

AP

An aerial view shows boats docking near a harbor after the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters raised its emergency response for flood and typhoon prevention for Typhoon Yagi. | Photo Credit: AP

School and work were suspended Thursday (September 5, 2024) in parts of southern China as Typhoon Yagi closed in on an island province with the potential to be the most powerful storm to hit the area in a decade.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour, would skirt around 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of the financial hub on Friday (September 6, 2024) morning. Kindergartens and special schools were canceled in the semi-autonomous city while the weather remained calm Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Yagi sets off floods and landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 14 dead

China's official news agency, Xinhua, said tens of thousands of fishing boats returned to ports in Hainan and elsewhere to seek shelter, along with nearly 70,000 fishers. State broadcaster CCTV said some train services would be suspended starting Thursday (September 5) evening.

Hainan Meteorological Service forecast the typhoon would make landfall Friday along the region from Qionghai in Hainan to Dianbai in neighboring Guangdong province. Meteorological authorities said it could be the strongest typhoon to hit Hainan in the past 10 years, Xinhua reported.

Typhoon Yagi traveled north from the Philippines, where it set off landslides and unleashed pounding rains that caused flooding and left at least 14 people dead.

