Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin's nuclear threats 'irresponsible' in phonecall

The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its consequences

Reuters BERLIN
October 10, 2022 03:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. President Joe Biden (left) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right). File | Photo Credit: Reuters

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin's latest nuclear threats were "irresponsible" and its partial mobilization "a serious mistake", according to a German government statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nearly one-hour telephone call was focused on preparations for the upcoming Group of Seven and Group of 20 meetings that will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the consequences, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed never to accept Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory, calling it a further escalation, the statement said.

They agreed Russia's partial mobilization showed the "bitter price" Russians were having to pay for the miscalculations of President Vladimir Putin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"They criticized the latest nuclear threats of Moscow as irresponsible and agreed such a step would have exceptionally serious consequences for Russia," the statement said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the topic of the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, the two leaders agreed the sabotage of critical infrastructure would be dealt with decisively, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
USA
Germany

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app