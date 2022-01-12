Saudi to build 14,000 km of railway

RIYADH

12 January 2022 22:14 IST

Saudi Arabia will build 14,000 km of railway across country and is also preparing a new investment law to address the needs of investors, its Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

“New rail that will criss-cross the kingdom and add to the network we already have,” Mr. Falih told a mining forum in Riyadh. He also said his ministry was working on a new investment law that would address the needs of investors.

The law would be enacted this year, “hopefully sooner”, Mr. Falih said.

Saudi Arabia has also become a challenge for Dubai after it announced last year it would give foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters in the country or risk losing out on government contracts.