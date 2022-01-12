International

Saudi to build 14,000 km of railway

Saudi Arabia will build 14,000 km of railway across country and is also preparing a new investment law to address the needs of investors, its Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday.

“New rail that will criss-cross the kingdom and add to the network we already have,” Mr. Falih told a mining forum in Riyadh. He also said his ministry was working on a new investment law that would address the needs of investors.

The law would be enacted this year, “hopefully sooner”, Mr. Falih said.

Saudi Arabia has also become a challenge for Dubai after it announced last year it would give foreign firms until the end of 2023 to set up headquarters in the country or risk losing out on government contracts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 10:15:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/saudi-to-build-14000-km-of-railway/article38258651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY