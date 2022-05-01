Saudi says Id-ul-Fitr to start on Monday

AFP May 01, 2022 04:21 IST

Saudi Arabia announced that the Muslim holiday of Id-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Monday in the country. "Monday... is the first day of the blessed Id-ul-Fitr for this year," with Sunday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on Saturday, citing a royal court statement. Fellow Gulf states the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have also made the same announcement. The timing of Id is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar. The holiday is normally celebrated by families gathering together.



