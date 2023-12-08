ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashes, killing 2 crew members aboard

December 08, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Dubai

The crash occurred during a training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran in the kingdom's east on December 7.

PTI

An F 15 aircraft. Fil photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Saudi Royal Air Force F-15SA fighter jet crashed Thursday, December 7, 2023, killing its two crew members on board, the kingdom said.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said the crash occurred during a training mission at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran in the kingdom's east.

Mr. Al-Maliki offered no other details about the crash.

The F-15SA is a variant of the McDonnell Douglas fighter jet, which the kingdom has dozens of in its fleet.

In July, another crash happened near the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, killing its two pilots.

CONNECT WITH US